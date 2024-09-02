Rohit Godara, a gangster from the Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed that he fired shots outside AP Dhillon’s home after he featured Salman Khan in his latest music video ‘Old Money’

In a shocking incident, shots were reportedly fired outside singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver. A member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly taken responsibility for the same. It is being said that a man standing outside Dhillon’s residence fired multiple shots last night.

Shots fired outside AP Dhillon’s home for featuring Salman Khan in a music video

Rohit Godara, a gangster from the Lawrence Bishnoi group allegedly stated that he fired shots outside AP Dhillon’s home after he featured Salman Khan in his latest music video ‘Old Money’ alongside Sanjay Dutt. He also gave death threats to the singer. Dhillon is yet to respond to the incident.

For those unversed, Godara is the same person responsible for the firing outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

About AP Dhillon’s ‘Old Money’ music video

Old Money’ pays homage to the 90’s action flicks of India. A high-octane fusion of Punjabi rhythms and cinematic grandeur, it showcases AP Dhillon’s unparalleled artistry and versatility not just as a musician but also as an actor. The single ignites an infectious inferno over a pulsating foundation while serving as a seismic shift in the landscape of Punjabi music.

The track’s infectious energy is elevated by a lively beat, complemented by brassy horns and sweeping strings. The singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer’s powerful vocals and captivating lyrics deliver a global anthem that is destined to reverberate across cultural borders. ‘Old Money’ also features Dhillon’s longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon besides AzizTheShake, Gray Hawken, Luca Mauti, Brendan Thomas, and Madeleine Kay on production credits.

AP Dhillon said in a statement, “‘Old Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to bhai and baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

AP Dhillon’s India visit

Last year Dhillon came to India and promoted his docuseries titled 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'. Directed by Jay Ahmed, the docuseries was released on Prime Video on August 18. The project majorly focuses on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced.