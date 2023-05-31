Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have posted a delightful video on Instagram, which is leaving their fans and netizens in awe of their camaraderie

(Pics courtesy: Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene/ Instagram)

Listen to this article 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' co-stars, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit dance to 'Balam Pichkari', Kareena Kapoor calls them 'OG Superstars' x 00:00

Proving the age-old notion wrong, that two female actors can't be good friends or stand each other off camera, the divas of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have posted a delightful video on Instagram, which is leaving their fans and netizens in awe of their camaraderie.

Taking to their fans by surprise, on Wednesday, Karisma and Madhuri dropped an adorable video on Instagram, along with a string of lovely selfies. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing to the hit Holi dance track, 'Balam Pichkari', from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the video and photos of Karisma and Madhuri's latest collaborative Instagram post are winning hearts for all the right reasons, the caption of their Instagram post is something which deserves a special mention!

While captioning their latest Intsa post, Karisma and Madhuri wrote, "Dance of E̶n̶v̶y̶ Friendship", with a red heart, a sparkle and a smiley emoji. In the caption, one can see the word 'envy' being struck down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

For the unversed, 'The Dance Of Envy' was an instrumental piece from their 1997 film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' where Madhuri and Karisma's respective characters Pooja and Nisha did a dance-off.

Right from their fans to their friends from their fraternity, everyone flocked to their comments section and dropped some adorable comments and praised their friendship.

Reacting to Lolo and Madhuri's Insta post, Karisma's sister, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The OG SuperStars", with several stars and red heart emojis.

Bhumi Pednekar called Karisma and Madhuri 'Icons' as she reacted to their post.

While Tamannaah Bhatia dropped 'lovestruck' emojis, the 'Farzi' actor Raashi Khanna dropped two red heart emojis.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene are proud parents; share pictures of son Ryan's high school graduation

The iconic divas of the 90s, Karisma and Madhuri shared screen space in the 1997 superhit romantic drama 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. Directed by late Bollywood director Yash Chopra, 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Amazon Prime's web series, 'Maja Maa' last year. She was also seen in 'The Fame Game' alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022.

Whereas, Karisma Kapoor who was last seen in ALTBalaji's web series, 'Mentalhood', will next be seen in the upcoming web series titled 'Brown' in which she plays a cop called Rita Brown.