Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene are proud parents; share pictures of son Ryan's high school graduation

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are proud parents as their son Ryan has graduated from high school. The proud parents took to their Instagram handle to share pictures from their son's graduation ceremony. Madhuri and her husband often share pictures and videos of their family and social media.

Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit took to their Instagram handle to share pictures of them posing with their son Ryan at his convocation ceremony. They also shared a video of the ceremony. In one of the pictures the couple's elder son Arin Nene is also seen.

"Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights [heart emoji]," wrote Dr Nene sharing the pictures.

Earlier on the occasion of Ryan's birthday, Dr Shriram Nene shared a special post. In his caption, he wrote, “It's amazing how 18 years can pass right before us. But there you have it: Wishing my super cool son, Ryan, a very Happy 18th Birthday and many happy returns. Amazing future ahead of you.”

Meanwhile on the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the streaming film 'Maja Ma' and also the streaming series 'The Fame Game', in the latter, she played a superstar whose sudden disappearance leads to unraveling of many dark secrets from her personal life. In addition, she actively works for television as she also regularly judges the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. The actress will soon announce her upcoming projects.