Did you know? Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's wedding was gatecrashed by fans, hosts ran short of food

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married 58 years ago. The couple's wedding was gatecrashed by fans. There were so many people that it took the bride 2 hours to descend from the upper floor

Earlier this year, veteran actress Saira Banu shared a slew of images from her engagement day with late iconic star Dilip Kumar and said that she never doubted or questioned him as she “simply loved” him. 


On their 58th engagement anniversary, the actress took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures featuring the two stars from their engagement days. Saira wrote: “MOHABBAT MEIN SAWAAL NAHIN KIYE JAATE, a line uttered by me in the movie ‘HERA PHERI’, and now I wonder, what value does it hold. The purest form of love lies in having faith in your beloved, to the point where the need for questioning simply fades away.”


She revealed she never doubted or questioned Dilip Kumar. She continued, “Ever since I began my journey with my one true love, my sweetheart, Dilip Sahib, on this unforgettable day the 2nd of October 1966, I have never questioned anything. Whether it was the highs or the lows, or even the still moments in between, I never once doubted or questioned him. I simply loved.”


She added, “For love, you see, is the foundation upon which everything else stands. It frees you from any burdens, doubts, or expectations, leaving only one thing behind, devotion. And in that devotion, one finds the true essence of love a love that is unconditional, liberating, and enduring. #EngagementDay,” wrote Saira.

 
 
 
 
 
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's marriage story

Later on their 58th wedding anniversary this year, Saira recalled her memories of their wedding day. “‘Do Sitaron Ka Zameen Par Hai Milan Aaj Ki Raat,’ that’s what played on the radio all night on the 11th of October, our wedding anniversary... a day I wish had never ended. If someone had told me, ‘O Saira, you’ve got wings for real, you can fly,’ I would have believed them without hesitation. That’s how surreal that day felt, 58 autumns ago," she shared. 

"Our wedding, as beautiful as it was, was wonderfully chaotic. It was nothing extravagant. My wedding lehenga was stitched at a local darzi’s shop, we didn’t even have time to print our wedding invitations as everything happened so quickly. And thank goodness for that! Had we had more time, my mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banu, would have left no stone unturned it would have been a parade of designers, jewellers, and whatnot. Originally the Nikaah was supposed to happen in Novemeber, but due to certain reasons, we had to rush. Dilip Sahib, phoned my mother from calcutta and said “Aap Ek Maulwi Ko Bulwaiye aur Nikaah Padhwa Dijiye! Nevertheless, the day filled with humorous little moments."

"Dilip Sahib and I lived very close to one another, and when the Baraat arrived at my bungalow, his Ghodi began descending a slope, causing the umbrella on it to keep brushing against Sahib’s Sehra. As we proceeded with the rituals, hordes of fans self invited themselves into my home upon hearing that their beloved actor was getting married. There were so many people that I, the bride, took two hours to descend from the upper floor just to perform the Nikaah rituals! And, believe it or not, we even ran short of food, imagine, the wedding of one of the greatest actors had a shortage of food! And the self-invited fans were collecting wedding souvenirs from downstairs whatever they could find: a spoon, a fork. Oh, it was hilarious! Yet, I was truly on cloud nine."

 
 
 
 
 
