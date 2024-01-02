Saira Banu shares heartfelt post after hosting Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Zeenat Aapa at her place

Saira Banu recently took to Instagram to talk about her connection with Aamir Khan, a relationship that has gone through tough phases and emerged stronger, and one she is grateful for

Saira Banu shares pics as she hosts Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Zeenat Aapa at her place

As we navigate our way through the little learnings of life, certain bonds remain constant, standing as pillars of support and companionship, such was the bond between Saira Banu and Aamir Khan. The veteran actress recently took to Instagram to talk about her connection with Aamir, a relationship that has gone through tough phases and emerged stronger, and one she is grateful for.

In her caption, she wrote ”With each turn of the calendar, life continues to unfold, expand, and evolve. As years morph and time advances, a fresh perspective breathes new life into our existence. Amidst this perpetual change, there remains a constant: the presence of those who have shared our life's journey with us.”

She then opened up about her bond with the 3 Idiots actor, “For Sahib and me, Aamir has been this unchangeable presence. To this day, Aamir still holds a deep admiration for Dilip Kumar Sahib and everything he brought to Indian Cinema. It's mutual, really. Sahib has always had a genuine appreciation for Aamir's acting brilliance and how he flawlessly brings characters to life on screen. Personally, I've always been moved by Aamir's artistry – not just in his films, but also in the way he's embraced the role of a family member in Sahib's and my life.”

She then added “Aamir has been with me during some really tough times. I remember when I was putting together Dilip Sahib's autobiography, "The Substance And The Shadow", Aamir stepped up in every way imaginable, offering support and lending a helping hand. It's moments like these that make you truly appreciate the kind of person he is, going beyond just the glitz and glamour of the film industry.”

She concluded with a more recent heartwarming story, saying “Yesterday, I had the pleasure of welcoming Aamir, Kiran, and Zeenat Aapa, who is Aamir's mother, an absolutely graceful and exceptional lady, into our home. It was wonderful to start the new year with warm company, heartfelt conversations, and a delightful stroll down memory lane with Dilip Sahib. It was a truly wonderful time filled with shared laughter and cherished moments. May this year unfold with the promise of continued relations, shared laughter, and the comfort of knowing that some bonds are destined to remain unchanging, no matter how much the calendar turns.”

Saira Banu touches upon the most crucial part of her bond with Aamir Khan, reminiscing the moments of support during challenging times. Aamir's involvement in putting together Dilip Sahib's biography serves as a witness to his loyalty, showing a willingness to extend a helping hand beyond the limelight.

The beauty of the post lies in the recent gathering at Saira Banu’s home, where she and Aamir, along with his wife Kiran, and mother Zeenat Aapa, shared heartfelt conversations and memorable laughter in a delightful stroll down memory lane.