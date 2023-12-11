Today, as the world celebrates Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Saira Banu took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her late husband

In Pic: Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Listen to this article Saira Banu celebrates Dilip Kumar’s birth anniversary with an emotional post, calls him ‘most wondrous husband’ x 00:00

Across the history of Indian Cinema, there remains a classic love story, of which many are yet unaware, that of the legendary Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Today, as the world celebrates Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Saira Banu took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her late husband.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote "Once more it is December the 11, the day of Days when the skies are blue with a smattering of dreams like puffy white clouds that seem to be dancing in the skies with happiness and exaltation. The whole house used to be flooded with so many flowers…that it seemed as though we had stepped into the ‘Garden Of Eden’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the love and affection Dilip Sahib continues to receive, she added “Now the Birthday greetings and cheer keep pouring in with messages of love and remembrance in a million ways, be it through offerings of beautiful Sketches, Cards, Paintings and umpteen messages of love and dedication that give me emotional goose pimples.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

She continued saying ”All this for "The Ultimate Actor" who has been a source of inspiration for generations of actors who have been inspired to touch the zenith of their accomplishments by Dilip Sahib who has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being.”

Saira Banu also spoke about her marriage to Dilip Kumar, adding “Being wed to the Shahenshah himself was akin to living a dream of my childhood; he proved to be the most wondrous husband one could ever entreat. I recall Sahib would often scribe short notes to me, and in response to his endearing gestures, I would reciprocate via notes. Now imagine waking up from a deep slumber and discovering a handwritten note that said, "Saira, I shall return in 45 minutes, Love Yousuf." I wonder what an absolute delight it was to express love to your significant other in the times when mobile phones did not exist. I have lived and experienced an eternity full of love and warmth with Dilip Sahib while he was around, and to this day, the essence of his love surrounds me in the best way possible.”

Saira Banu also gave fans an insight into her preparations for Dilip Kumar's birthday, “Likewise, on Sahib's birthday, I would procure the most exquisite and carefully selected greeting cards to honour his special day. As a man as remarkably extraordinary as Dilip Sahib, he deserved nothing less. I always tried to be a devoted wife to him, and I found immense joy in his chivalrous nature, which unfailingly filled my life with happiness.”

She ended her note with another wish for her loving husband, saying “Happy Birthday Yousuf Sahib!”