The renowned and legendary Mohammad Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar was born on December 11, 1922. Today on his death anniversary let's take a trip down memory lane and look at the great actor's top five dialogues

Dilip Kumar's death anniversary. (Pic- Instagram)

Listen to this article Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: A Look at the legendary actor’s iconic dialogues x 00:00

The renowned and legendary Mohammad Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar was born on December 11, 1922, and his name has been carved in gold forever in the history of the silver screen. He has always been noted for his remarkable and outstanding dialogue delivery. The irony of his dialogue delivery was that, even the pauses during his dialogue spoke volumes. Let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best dialogues delivered by the great actor

Devdas

ADVERTISEMENT

Dilip Kumar played the lead role of ‘Devdas’ in the 1995 film. His dialogue "Kaun kambakht hai jo bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai, main toh peeta hoon ke bas saans le sakoon" became highly popular after the film's release, and Dilip Kumar's dialogue from the film became one of the most memorable one.

Saudagar

With his appearance as Veeru in the 1991 film 'Saudagar,' Dilip Kumar built an entirely new image in the eyes of the people. The film's dialogue “Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai” became everyone’s favourite.

Vidhaata

Subhash Ghai directed the 1982 Indian action drama film 'Vidhaata'. In the film, Dilip Kumar plays Shamsher Singh, whose memorable line "Kagazaat par dastakhat main hamesha apne kalam se karta hoon” touched everyone's heart.

Shakti

Ashwini (Dilip Kumar), an honest cop, refuses to trade an imprisoned gangster for the freedom of his son Vijay following a kidnapping. The film earned him a lot of accolades, but his dialogue stuck with people: “Joh log sachai ki tarafdari ki kasam khate hain...zindagi unke bade kathin imtihaan leti hai”

Karma

Subhash Ghai directed Karma, a 1986 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film stars Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film's dialogue "Tumhari zindagi mere haath mein hai... aur tumhari maut bhi" became fans favourite.



Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021, at 7:30 a.m., at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, following a protracted illness. From the late 1940s until the 1960s, he dominated the Indian film industry, earning the nickname 'Abhinay Samrat' from the audience.