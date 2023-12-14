Breaking News
Updated on: 14 December,2023 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Saira Banu's heartfelt birth anniversary wish to Raj Kapoor takes us back to the 90s, looking back into the timeless bond he shared with the legendary Dilip Kumar

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Saira Banu's heartfelt birth anniversary wish to Raj Kapoor takes us back to the 90s, looking back into the timeless bond he shared with the legendary Dilip Kumar. A tribute to the golden era of cinema and their friendships.


The actress took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the golden era of Indian cinema when Kapoor and Kumar, along with others, defined the industry with their remarkable contributions. One of the most moving aspects of Saira Banu's tribute was her recollection of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar's deep bond. The two actors build a friendship beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry. Their bond was defined by mutual respect, shared experiences, and a friendship that remained strong throughout their difficult time.


 
 
 
 
 
In the caption she wrote “Describing the bond between Dilip Sahib and Raj Ji as mere friendship would be an understatement; they shared a love akin to that of siblings. They sought solace in each other's company, exchanging secrets that remained unknown even to their own family members. Raj Ji and Sahib were there for each other until the very end”.

Later, she mentioned Not many people know this but back in the day when Dilip Sahib was still a bachelor  Raj Ji would often edge him on to get married, he would say "Shaadi Kyun Nahin Karta" and later on laughingly add, "Jis Din Tu Shaadi Karega, Ghutne Ke Bal Chal Ke Aaunga Tere Paas",  and goodness like a great friend he stood up to his words the day Dilip Sahib and I got married. I still remember how he reminded Sahib of this incident saying "Didn't I tell you that I would kneel down the very day you get married I am doing it for you, Thank You For Getting Married".

When Raj Ji had a cardiac arrest, Sahib had flown abroad for a felicitation, he immediately flew back to Delhi and rushed to Apollo Hospital to see Raj Ji, he went near him and said, "Raj, wake up! I brought the 'Khushboo' of Chapli Kebabs. Let's stroll through the bazaar as we used to, relishing Kebabs and Rotis. Stop acting; take me to the courtyard in Peshawar." Choking with emotion, tears streamed as he spoke to his unconscious friend. They were indeed the best of friends until the very end.

 

 

 

 

