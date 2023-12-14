Breaking News
Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Dharmendra holds 'Awaara' star's hand in priceless throwback pic

Updated on: 14 December,2023 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Dharmendra took to his social media handle to remember the legendary actor on his 99th birth anniversary. The two have worked together in the film 'Mera Naam Joker'

Raj Kapoor and Dharmendra. Pic/Instagram

Key Highlights

  1. Today marks the 99th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor
  2. Dharmendra took to his social media handle to remember the great showman
  3. The duo had worked together in the film `Mera Naam Joker`

Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2023: Today marks the 99th birth anniversary of the legendary actor and filmmaker, Raj Kapoor. The actor made an immense contribution to the Hindi film industry and his is a name that will not be forgotten in the times to come. On his birth anniversary superstar Dharmendra remembered the man with a priceless throwback picture from his personal album. 


Dharmendra shared a back-and-white picture with Raj Kapoor on his Instagram handle. In the picture, the two actors are seen holding hands and talking while being seated in adjacent chairs. The two are dressed in suits and seem to be a part of the celebration. 


"Happy Birthday Raj Sahab …. We miss you ! ….. You will always be remembered with great love and respect," he captioned the picture. As soon as he dropped the picture, fans started showering love on them. 


 
 
 
 
 
A user commented, "2 Bollywood Icons in same frame Kapoor#Deol."

"Animal casting back then," wrote another as Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were seen opposite each other in the recently released film. 

"You both are legend. Happy birthday Raj Kapoor Sir and belated happy birthday to you too sir," read another comment. 

A while ago, Dharmendra had shared a clip of him sharing screen space with Raj Kapoor in 'Mera Naam Joker'. It marks the first film of the late legendary actor-filmmaker with Dharmendra Deol. It was one of the most celebrated films of Kapoor. Kapoor won three National Awards, and 11 Filmfare trophies, and was conferred with the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards.Raj Kapoor established his own studio, RK Studio, and became the youngest director of his time with his directorial debut, 'Aag'.

On the other hand, Dharmendra also celebrated his birthday a week back. On the day, the actor cut a massive 7-tier cake bought to him by a fan club of his. He was joined by Sunny Deol who got teary-eyed seeing the love his father received from his fans. Later, he went to Hema Malini's residence to celebrate his day with his wife and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. A day after his birthday, Dharmendra shared an adorable video of himself thanking everyone for the birthday wishes and the gifts he received. He was seen wearing a pink turban which he said was a gift from a well-wisher. He was also seen a flower pot. He said that he received many such gifts and has been busy opening them all. 

 
 
 
 
 
