Diljit took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his meeting with Gajraj Rao, bowing down to show respect to the senior artist

In pic: Diljit Dosanjh and Gajraj Rao

Diljit Dosanjh bows down to Gajraj Rao as the actor attends singer's London concert

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Dil-Luminati Tour concert. The singer held his second show at the O2 Arena on Saturday, which was attended by ace actor Gajraj Rao. Both Rao and Dosanjh shared pictures and videos of their meeting at the Dil-Luminati concert.

Diljit Dosanjh and Gajraj Rao meet each other at Dil-Luminati tour

Taking to Instagram stories, Gajraj shared a series of pictures. The first one is a selfie from the concert venue, with the caption, "Tonight was touched by magic, an unforgettable experience..." Another picture gives a glimpse of the grand venue. He also posted a video of fans cheering for their favourite, Diljit Dosanjh, performing on stage.

Not only Gajraj, but Diljit also took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his meeting with Rao, bowing down to show respect to the senior artist. A third story on Dosanjh's Instagram features Gajraj Rao kissing Diljit's hands.

Badshah's surprise appearance at Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour

The unexpected reunion of the two Punjabi music giants sent the crowd into a frenzy. Fans were treated to a dynamic performance as Badshah joined Dosanjh on stage, their collaboration igniting the atmosphere with hit tracks like ‘Naina’ from the movie 'Crew'. Social media is abuzz with videos and photos of the surprise duet, further amplifying the excitement surrounding Dosanjh’s tour. Following his previous high-profile partnership with international sensation Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, this collaboration once again solidifies his global appeal.

While inviting him on stage, Diljit Dosanjh shared, "This person I am about to introduce is a very good human being, a very good soul. I’ve known him for 15 years, and he’s a big artist and my brother too. So guys, at London O2, my brother and I are performing together for the first time, so please welcome Badboy Shah—Badshah!”

Diljit Dosanjh’s India concert

After completing his tour abroad, the singer is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will head to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.