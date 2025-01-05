As Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his birthday on January 6, here is a quick recap of the top 5 songs by Dosanjh whose lyrics he changed during his performances, leaving everyone jumping in excitement

In Pic: Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Punjabi chaa gaye oye! 5 times Diljit Dosanjh wowed audiences with tweaked lyrics of his songs during Dil-Luminati India tour x 00:00

Diljit Dosanjh left everyone grooving to his beats with his Dil-Luminati India Tour'. During his India tour, he made several headlines, but the top topic was tweaking the lyrics of his songs. After Diljit received several notices during multiple concerts to not sing songs that promote alcohol, he left the world in awe by replacing objectionable words with something or the other. As Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his birthday on January 6, here is a quick recap of the top 5 songs by Dosanjh whose lyrics he changed during his performances, leaving everyone jumping in excitement.

How Diljit tweaked songs lyrics

Diljit's popular tracks, whose lyrics he tweaked, included songs like Lemonade, 5 Taara, Patiala Peg, and more. Here are the 5 songs and their changed lyrics by none other than the Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh:

Lemonade: He changed the line "daaru 'ch lemonade" to "Coke 'ch lemonade."

5 Taara: He changed the line "5 taara theke" to "5 taara hotel."

Pehle Lalkare: He changed the line "Dooja kamm bottlaan de datt pattne" to "Dooja kamm Coke de datt pattne."

In Patiala Peg, he replaced "Patiala peg" with "Patiala geda."

"mitra te case chalda" to "mitra da face chalda."

"botlan de datt patne" to "Coke de datt patne."

Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

In 2024, Diljit Dosanjh made history with the Dil-Luminati Tour, which started in North America and then expanded to Australia and New Zealand before heading to Europe in September 2024. Dosanjh started his India tour on October 26, with the first city being Delhi. Diljit returned to India for a 12-city tour – Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Guwahati. Ludhiana, the 13th city, was later added.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Upcoming Projects

Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of Border 2. Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film, which also stars Sunny Deol. The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to begin shooting in October this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and will be directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.