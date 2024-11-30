Diljit Dosanjh exudes Bengali vibes in quintessential yellow taxi during Kolkata visit

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in Kolkata for the much-anticipated Kolkata leg of his "Dil-Luminati Tour." He is all set to electrify the stage on November 30

Picture Courtesy/Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram account

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in Kolkata for the much-anticipated Kolkata leg of his "Dil-Luminati Tour." He is all set to electrify the stage on November 30 but chose to arrive early, giving himself three days to soak in the city’s rich culture and iconic sights.


On Friday, Dosanjh shared a reel on his Instagram handle, showing glimpses of his Kolkata explorations. From cruising in the city’s signature yellow taxi to visiting the bustling flower market, Diljit has been embracing the essence of the City of Joy. He also spent serene moments by the ghat, admiring the timeless beauty of the Howrah Bridge, a landmark that perfectly symbolizes Kolkata’s heritage. His post highlights that the singer's visit to Kolkata reflects not only his musical journey but also his passion for embracing and connecting with diverse cultures.


Picture Courtesy/Diljit Dosanjh`s Instagram account


Sharing the video, the ‘Udta’ Punjab singer wrote, “Kolkata in Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24.”

The video also gave a glimpse of the everyday life of Kolkata, from its colonial architecture to the timeless charm of its streets, all while highlighting the quintessential yellow taxis that have become a symbol of the city. Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and requests for him to explore more of Kolkata’s culture, from its food to its iconic landmarks. One fan commented, “Welcome to Kolkata Paaji.” Another said, “Punjabi Bengal aa gye oyeeeee.”

A third user said, “Love how he connects with locals, showing us all what humility looks like. Kudos to Diljit for staying true to his roots.”

Talking about the "Dil-Luminati Tour," Diljit’s performance in Delhi on October 26 marked the beginning of his extensive 10-city tour. The tour includes stops in various cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, among others. The tour is set to conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

