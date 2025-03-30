Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Diljit Dosanjhs first director Guddu Dhanoa makes THIS shocking statement when asked about the singer

Diljit Dosanjh's first director Guddu Dhanoa makes THIS shocking statement when asked about the singer

Updated on: 30 March,2025 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

When Guddu Dhanoa was asked about Diljit Dosanjh, he dodged the question and even said that people change after becoming famous

Diljit Dosanjh's first director Guddu Dhanoa makes THIS shocking statement when asked about the singer

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article
Diljit Dosanjh's first director Guddu Dhanoa makes THIS shocking statement when asked about the singer
x
00:00

Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, known for films like Deewana and Salaakhen, gave Diljit Dosanjh his first-ever break in The Lion of Punjab. Now, after Diljit has become a global icon, his first director has refused to comment on him. In a recent interview, when Guddu was asked about Diljit, he dodged the question and even said that people change after becoming famous. Dhanoa claimed that Sunidhi Chauhan, who used to touch his feet, now doesn’t even answer his calls.


Guddu Dhanoa on Diljit Dosanjh and Sunidhi Chauhan


In a recent interview with Friday Talkies, when Guddu was asked about Diljit, he said, “Let’s talk about positive people, real people, nice people, good people."


Further in the interview, he talked about how people change with fame. Guddu said, “I don’t understand why people change. I have met so many different kinds of people throughout my life. I still remember when we were shooting Bichhoo, I saw a 14-15-year-old Sunidhi singing Ek Vari Tak Le, and I was stunned that she sang that song for the movie. She touched my feet, and I hugged her, but people forget all this later on. I even called her a few days ago, but she neither answered nor replied."

But Dhanoa believes not all industry stars are the same. While citing the examples of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Sunny Deol, he called them positive people.

Diljit Dosanjh on the work front

On the work front, Diljit has quite an interesting lineup in his kitty. The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaarji 3, will now concentrate on the Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2.

mid-day has learnt that Diljit Dosanjh, the fourth pillar of director Anurag Singh’s war drama, is expected to join the unit in April. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the actors’ roles in the movie that chronicles a chapter of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Dosanjh recently revealed on a podcast that he will step into the shoes of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an officer in the Indian Air Force, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh sunidhi chauhan Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment News Update Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK