When Guddu Dhanoa was asked about Diljit Dosanjh, he dodged the question and even said that people change after becoming famous

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh's first director Guddu Dhanoa makes THIS shocking statement when asked about the singer x 00:00

Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, known for films like Deewana and Salaakhen, gave Diljit Dosanjh his first-ever break in The Lion of Punjab. Now, after Diljit has become a global icon, his first director has refused to comment on him. In a recent interview, when Guddu was asked about Diljit, he dodged the question and even said that people change after becoming famous. Dhanoa claimed that Sunidhi Chauhan, who used to touch his feet, now doesn’t even answer his calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guddu Dhanoa on Diljit Dosanjh and Sunidhi Chauhan

In a recent interview with Friday Talkies, when Guddu was asked about Diljit, he said, “Let’s talk about positive people, real people, nice people, good people."

Further in the interview, he talked about how people change with fame. Guddu said, “I don’t understand why people change. I have met so many different kinds of people throughout my life. I still remember when we were shooting Bichhoo, I saw a 14-15-year-old Sunidhi singing Ek Vari Tak Le, and I was stunned that she sang that song for the movie. She touched my feet, and I hugged her, but people forget all this later on. I even called her a few days ago, but she neither answered nor replied."

But Dhanoa believes not all industry stars are the same. While citing the examples of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Sunny Deol, he called them positive people.

Diljit Dosanjh on the work front

On the work front, Diljit has quite an interesting lineup in his kitty. The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaarji 3, will now concentrate on the Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2.

mid-day has learnt that Diljit Dosanjh, the fourth pillar of director Anurag Singh’s war drama, is expected to join the unit in April. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the actors’ roles in the movie that chronicles a chapter of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Dosanjh recently revealed on a podcast that he will step into the shoes of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an officer in the Indian Air Force, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.