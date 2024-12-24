At 41, Sunidhi Chauhan is rocking a frame that many in their 20s fail to acquire. The rewards, however, come at cost—a dedication to train every day, and a caloric intake that’s below 1,200

Sunidhi Chauhan

It wasn’t until Sunidhi Chauhan welcomed her son Tegh in 2018 that she found merit in a statement that had often been said to her. “They’d say, post-pregnancy, a woman acquires a body that seems new; one that can be moulded as she desires. Back then, I did not believe it.” Her stage shows, social media posts, and press outings, however, suggest that Sunidhi 2.0, as internet users have dubbed her, was able to pull off a physical transformation that is inarguably enviable.

In her most recent musical piece, she got Sanya Malhotra—easily among the fittest actors of the industry—to rub shoulders with her in a glamorous dance number that had Chauhan, 41, and Malhotra, 32 sport bikini-like attires that put their svelte frames on display. Sure, it is their physical appearance that was most talked about, but Chauhan can’t help but celebrate the multi-fold benefits she has derived from her new routine. “While shooting that song, I recall that I could dance for hours without tiring. The other dancers were getting tired, and would ask for breaks, but I could keep going for as long as three hours. [My choreographer] would say, ‘I’ve never seen a person like you. While others want a 30-minute break after a 30-minute rehearsal, you only need one for five minutes.’ I was shocked to notice that I had more energy when I was eating less. Eating right is so important!”

In a bid to establish her “commitment to routine”, her fitness trainer Viraj Sarmalkar, seated beside us, chimes in to share that Chauhan had shed five kilos in 10 days to film the song. It is one among the multiple statements he makes in this conversation that take us by surprise. “She can lift 90 kilos, squat with 70 kilos on her back, and can pull off a few unassisted pull-ups. At one time, she completed a five-kilometre run in 25 minutes,” he shares. While these statistics may seem incomprehensible for the layman, they’re certain to make a fitness buff sit up and take note. Sure, these achievements couldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the commitment that Sarmalkar previously elaborated on. The singer reveals that even during her recently conducted Australia tour, she’d often return to Mumbai and pack in sessions with him. “Often, I’d train with him virtually while I was in Australia too. I’ve been fit before, but there’s something different now. Maybe it’s the kind of clothes that I’m wearing now; it was not like that before. Perhaps it’s the social media boom, or maybe it’s simply the fact that I am [carefree] after becoming a mother.”

Food for thought?

Prod her about the most vital lessons she’s learnt about fitness, and Chauhan speaks of the importance of discipline, consistency, and commitment. “And keep your mouth shut,” says her trainer, “as far as the food is concerned,” she completes his sentence. Chauhan, we learn, is indeed keeping her mouth shut, and, according to Sarmalkar, consuming less than 1,200 calories a day. He makes a case for a calorie-restricted diet, as Chauhan reveals she adheres to the principles of intermittent fasting.

“The motivation to fast was to not only lose weight, but also give the intestines rest. [Our ancestors] would hunt and eat, and even go without food for days. With evolution, we adopted the pattern of eating three times in a day. It was never a requirement. All the snacking that we do is not good. At times, when I’m travelling, or shooting long hours, I’ve [gone without food for] 24 hours. I would never be hungry because my work would [keep me occupied]. Today, [fasting for] 16 hours is [not tough]. I get better sleep, and have better concentration.”

Chauhan begins her day with eggs, and, when she’s permitted, a slice of sourdough bread. “Ideally, you must break the fast with protein and fat. They are more important than carbohydrates. If I am hungry, I grab a meal. I only crave food at around 5 pm. In the interim, I may have nuts, which keep me full for another three hours. On the days that I lift weights, which is twice or thrice a week, I also have a protein shake. My last meal is at 7.30 pm.”

Eat, train, repeat

In a world where the use of semaglutide drugs like Ozempic are considered the easiest way to beat obesity, Chauhan enjoys the rumours linked with her name. When she heard that individuals within her industry were claiming she had undergone surgery to shed the 21 kilos she gained during her pregnancy, she was elated. “It’s the best compliment I could have got,” she smiles, going on to add that her battle with the bulge is one she has waged on more occasions than one. When she first met her trainer in 2008 at the behest of her singer-friend Aditya Narayan, she recalls having shed 15 kilos in six months. Over the years, she has subsequently gained and lost weight, with each effort making her certain that she could always find her way back to her original fitness levels. “Training is part of my system now,” she says, adding that a statement shared by her trainer has stayed with her over the years. “He says, [exercising] is like paying rent. It’s an ‘everyday’ thing. When I am fit, I find a notable difference in my performances. I feel light, and can stretch myself a bit more. Today, before a show, regardless of how I am feeling, and even if I am unwell, I will always do a bout of cardio. It makes me deliver better.”