After doing the festival rounds throughout the year, Sanya Malhotra’s feminist drama Mrs finally sets an India release for January 2025

A still from the film

Listen to this article Sanya Malhotra's feminist drama 'Mrs' to hit Indian screens in January 2025 x 00:00

It’s time for Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs to come home. After doing the rounds of international film festivals, including Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival, director Arati Kadav’s feminist drama is said to be gearing up for a January 2025 release in India. A source says, “Baweja Studios and Jio Studios have locked January for the release. The idea was always to establish a global buzz before bringing the film home. Though rooted in a traditional Indian setting, Mrs questions the universal theme of patriarchy, and that is one of the reasons it resonated with audiences the world over. Arati and Sanya are excited to finally bring the important story to the screen for the Indian audience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An official adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam movie, The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), Mrs tells the story of a classical dancer, whose life gets confined to the kitchen after marriage. Sources tell us that Mrs, also starring Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya, was initially planned as a direct-to-digital offering. However, the plans underwent a change for a couple of reasons. Another insider explains, “The OTT giant was keen that the film have a theatrical release before it streams online. This also worked in the makers’ favour as Mrs had garnered acclaim at multiple film galas. Plus, the success of small, high-concept movies like Laapataa Ladies and Munjya this year gave them confidence about Mrs’ box-office prospects.”