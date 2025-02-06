Diljit Dosanjh has released a new music video called Tension, from his new album Advisory, which mentions the notices he was sent during his Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh's new album Advisory is out now

Globally popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh has launched a new album called Advisory. The title seems like a reference to the several government advisories issued to him during his recently concluded Dil-Luminati tour. He has released a new song from the album today called Tension, which directly mentions the notices he was sent.

What is Diljit's new song Tension about?

Diljit had taken his Dil-Luminati tour to cities like Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, Jaipur and Mumbai. He was issued advisories ahead of many of those performances, including in Mumbai, which restricted him from performing songs which allegedly promoted drugs, violence and alcohol. The advisory also prohibited from making use of children on stage.

The song Tension refers to the advisories issued to Diljit, and goes on to portray how the singer does not take such things seriously enough to be stressed over them. The music video opens with a group of old men in a Punjab village listening to the news on the radio. The news reader is heard saying that Diljit is likely to face more hurdles given the situation, "Befaltu commissionein unko notice jaari kiye jaa rahe hain aur Diljit ke liye tension ka mahaul ban gaya hai (Unimportant commissions are sending him notices and this has caused tension for Diljit."

The singer then goes on to respond, with his typical swag, that he is refusing to take any stress. Take a look at the music video here:

Diljit shares a funny Reel on alleviating tension

Diljit had teased the song Tension with a funny Reel a day prior. On Wednesday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen giving advice to people on how to keep tension at bay. The video shows Diljit treating the tension of different people with one slogan, "Tension mitra nun hai ni." He wrote in the caption, "Tension, ye Bimari Kis Kis Ko Hai? (Tension - Who all have this disease?)."

One of the instances in the video also shows Diljit poking fun at the government advisories on his shows when international music artists don’t get issued any such advisory. Diljit appeared to be making a backhanded comment on the recently concluded Coldplay shows in India.