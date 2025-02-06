Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Did notices sent to Diljit Dosanjh cause him Tension Singer replies with a dash of humour in this song

Did notices sent to Diljit Dosanjh cause him 'Tension'? Singer replies with a dash of humour in this song

Updated on: 06 February,2025 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Diljit Dosanjh has released a new music video called Tension, from his new album Advisory, which mentions the notices he was sent during his Dil-Luminati tour

Did notices sent to Diljit Dosanjh cause him 'Tension'? Singer replies with a dash of humour in this song

Diljit Dosanjh's new album Advisory is out now

Listen to this article
Did notices sent to Diljit Dosanjh cause him 'Tension'? Singer replies with a dash of humour in this song
x
00:00

Globally popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh has launched a new album called Advisory. The title seems like a reference to the several government advisories issued to him during his recently concluded Dil-Luminati tour. He has released a new song from the album today called Tension, which directly mentions the notices he was sent.


What is Diljit's new song Tension about?


Diljit had taken his Dil-Luminati tour to cities like Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, Jaipur and Mumbai. He was issued advisories ahead of many of those performances, including in Mumbai, which restricted him from performing songs which allegedly promoted drugs, violence and alcohol. The advisory also prohibited from making use of children on stage.


The song Tension refers to the advisories issued to Diljit, and goes on to portray how the singer does not take such things seriously enough to be stressed over them. The music video opens with a group of old men in a Punjab village listening to the news on the radio. The news reader is heard saying that Diljit is likely to face more hurdles given the situation, "Befaltu commissionein unko notice jaari kiye jaa rahe hain aur Diljit ke liye tension ka mahaul ban gaya hai (Unimportant commissions are sending him notices and this has caused tension for Diljit."

The singer then goes on to respond, with his typical swag, that he is refusing to take any stress. Take a look at the music video here:

Diljit shares a funny Reel on alleviating tension

Diljit had teased the song Tension with a funny Reel a day prior. On Wednesday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen giving advice to people on how to keep tension at bay. The video shows Diljit treating the tension of different people with one slogan, "Tension mitra nun hai ni." He wrote in the caption, "Tension, ye Bimari Kis Kis Ko Hai? (Tension - Who all have this disease?)."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

One of the instances in the video also shows Diljit poking fun at the government advisories on his shows when international music artists don’t get issued any such advisory. Diljit appeared to be making a backhanded comment on the recently concluded Coldplay shows in India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh song release Entertainment News Music bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK