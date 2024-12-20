Diljit Dosanjh brought his Dil-Luminati tour to Mumbai on Thursday night and the energy was palpable. The Punjabi singer also addressed the advisory issued for him by the Maharashtra government

Diljit Dosanjh (Pic/ Poonam Ahuja)

Diljit Dosanjh hit it out of the park once again with his energetic performance on Thursday night at his Mumbai concert. The Punjabi singer enthralled a sea of audience who arrived on a Thursday evening to witness him live. Like every performance of his Dil-Luminati tour in India, the singer addressed the audience in Mumbai as well. While addressing the crowd he also spoke about the advisory issued against him ahead of the Mumbai concert.

Diljit reacts to Maharashtra government advisory

"Maine kal poocha apne team se kuch advisory toh nahi hai mere khilaaf. Bola sab thik hai. Aaj subah utha toh pata chala advisory jaari ho chuki hai mere khilaaf. Par aap fikar na kare, saare advisory mere par hai, aap jitna maza karne aayae mai uska double karwaunga (Last evening I asked my team if there has been any advisroy isssued against me They said there is none. But today morning when I woke up I got to know that an advisory has been issued. But you have nothing to worry. All advisory is for me and I will ensure you have double the fun than what you imagined)," Diljit said speaking to the crowd about the advisory.

Ahead of his Mumbai concert, Diljit and his team received a notice from the Maharashtra government which restricts him from performing on songs which promote drugs, violence and alcohol. The advisory also prohibited from making use of children on stage.

So far, Diljit has performed his Dil-Luminati tour in Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur. After Mumbai, he will perform in Guwahati.

Diljit's spiritual advice

During the show, he also shared a learning he received from an incident from Hindu mythology. "Tonight, I will start the event with a thought I had while doing Yoga. I am sure you all know about Amrit Manthan!" He further said how during Amrit Manthan, all the amrit (holy nectar) went to the Devtas, while the poison was consumed by Lord Shiva. However, He did not take the poison in but kept it in his throat."

Sharing his learning from the story, the singer said, "What I have learnt from this is no matter how much poison people want to throw at you, you should not take that inside. People will try to stop you, but you should never let that affect you." The singer then promised the crowd that they will have a fun time during the show, as they cheered for the actor-singer.

