Updated on: 18 December,2024 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

His Mumbai concert will be the penultimate show of the tour, before he performs the grand finale in Guwahati on December 29

Diljit Dosanjh to perform in Mumbai on December 19; here’s all you need to know

Diljit Dosanjh (Pic: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

After touring across 10 cities in India, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour is all set to make its stop in the ‘City of Dreams’. The Punjabi superstar will perform in Mumbai on Thursday, December 19.


Mumbai was not included in the tour’s initial list of Indian cities. However, a show here was later added due to high demand. Two other shows – one in Jaipur and an additional one in Delhi were also added.


After the singer delivered hit songs and enthralling performances in several shows across the country, the anticipation for his arrival in the city is high, with fans excitedly waiting to witness this magic live. Like all his shows so far, he is expected to deliver a mix of fan-favourites and chart-topping hits with songs like Lover, G.O.A.T, 5 Taara, Lemonade, Hass Hass, Kinni Kinni, among others.


Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert time and venue

Dosanjh will perform on December 19 at Mahalaxmi Race Course. According to the Zomato website, the gates will open at 5 PM.

The venue of the concert was not revealed at the time of tickets going live, and updated later. Earlier this month, American pop-rock band Maroon 5 had also performed at this venue in Mumbai.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert tickets

The tickets for Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert were sold out within minutes after they went live on November 22.

According to the website, there were four categories of tickets.

Silver – Rs 4999

Gold – Rs 11,999

HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit – Rs 21,999

Lounge – Rs 60,000

About Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024

As a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, Dosanjh has performed overseas in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and has now returned to India for a 12-city tour – Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Guwahati.

The singer started the tour in India with a packed stadium in Delhi on October 26. His Mumbai concert will be the penultimate show of the tour, before he performs the grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

