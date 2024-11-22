Breaking News
Updated on: 22 November,2024 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Mumbai on December 19 as part of his Dil-Luminati India tour. The venue of the concert is yet to be announced

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Jaipur on November 3 (Pic: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

After a long wait, the date of Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert was finally announced on Wednesday. The show, which is a part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, will take place in the city on December 19.


Dosanjh started the tour in India with a packed stadium in Delhi, followed by performances in Jaipur, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. His Mumbai concert will be the penultimate show of the tour, before he performs the grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.


How to book tickets for Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert?


The venue for Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert is yet to be announced. However, the tickets for the show go live on Friday, November 22 on Zomato. The general sale of tickets will start at 5:00 PM.

However, HSBC cardholders have a special advantage! There’s a pre-sale from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM exclusively for those who have HSBC cards.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert ticket prices

According to the website, there are four categories of tickets.

Silver – Rs. 4999

Gold – Rs. 11,999

HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit – Rs. 21,999

Lounge – Rs. 60,000

If all his other shows are anything to go by, the Mumbai concert tickets are also expected to be sold out within minutes.

About Dil-Luminati Tour

As a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, Dosanjh has performed overseas in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and has now returned to India for a 10-city tour across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

Mumbai was not included in the initial list of cities for the tour, and was later added due to the high demand.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh mumbai musical concert Music culture lifestyle

