Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Diljit Dosanjh Dil Luminati India Tour 2024 Singer shares pictures from Delhi concert

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Singer shares pictures from Delhi concert

Updated on: 27 October,2024 11:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire in Delhi during his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Singer shares pictures from Delhi concert

(Pic: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

Listen to this article
Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Singer shares pictures from Delhi concert
x
00:00

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire in Delhi during his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.


On Sunday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram to share an array of pictures from the event. The first picture shows him holding the National Flag as he stood on stage. Diljit also gave a glimpse of the massive crowd inside the stadium.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)


He wrote in the caption, “History (pushpin emoji). Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey (I wrote the name ‘Dosanjhwala’ all over Delhi. It’ll take a lot to erase it)". It’s a line from one of his songs.

He further mentioned, “DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (Lotus Emoji) Milde an Same Time Same Stadium (Let's meet at the same time same stadium) (Stadium Emoji) Day 2”.

Earlier, Diljit performed overseas in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and has now returned to India for a 10-city tour across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

2024 has been a great year for Diljit so far. The Punjabi superstar was earlier seen in the biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film, which was released on Netflix, garnered great response from all quarters, and was noted for its narrative style and a chartbuster OST by the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

He was also seen in a cameo appearance in the female led film ‘Crew’. The film which starred Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, received great response upon its theatrical release. Diljit also performed with the English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran during his visit to India, and made him sing in Punjabi while performing on-stage at Mahalakshmi Race Course during Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x 2024 India Tour.

Also Read: Lights, sound, action! Tracing the dynamics of concert culture in India

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh Music delhi culture lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK