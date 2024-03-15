The popular English singer, known for his captivating vocals, will be performing in Mumbai this weekend to a packed arena of Mumbaikars and Indians travelling from all over. As you get ready to attend the concert, here are some songs you should definitely listen to to get ready for the party

Ed Sheeran will be performing in Mumbai on March 16 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse this weekend. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Listen to this article Ed Sheeran India Tour 2024: Top songs to listen to before you attend the concert in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is in Mumbai ahead of his concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16. While he is busy soaking in the culture and meeting Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Indian fans from all over India are excited for his arrival.

While some of them have been lifelong fans, there are others who have only been introduced to him more recently. Either way, this weekend is going to be an absolute party for all Ed Sheeran fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

As every die-hard fan already knows the lyrics of every song, there is still time to listen and learn the lyrics of the songs before you attend the performance. The performance will include many of his songs that are his personal favourites and loved by people around the world.

With over seven studio albums, there are many songs that fans will be wanting to listen to but it is going to be difficult especially because of the time-constraint, however, there are some that we know will definitely make it. Here are some songs that we feel will definitely feature in his set list this weekend and you should definitely know to sing along and have a good time.

The A Team

From his debut album '+ (Plus)', this 2011 single was an instant hit for which he won the Brit Award for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act. The absolutely melodious song is a folk ballad about a sex worker addicted to crack cocaine, which he wrote after visiting a homeless shelter and spoke to the people and heard their stories.

Thinking Out Loud

By the time ‘Thinking Out Loud’ from the album ‘x (Multiply)’ released, it was impossible to ignore the voice of Ed Sheeran, as everybody was plugged in to listen to him and the entire album, that earned him the Album of the Year at the 2015 Brit Awards. The song also went on to make him receive his first Grammy Awards in 2016 for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The accompanying video was also a complete hit and was replicated at almost every wedding not only in India but around the world and continues to happen till today.

Shape of You

'Thinking Out Loud' was followed by another hit two years later with 'Shape Of You', which was a part of the '÷ (Divide)’ album, which was the bestselling album in the world in 2017. The peppy song was on the US Billboard Hot 100, UK Singles charts, the same year. In 2018, it became the first song to hit 2 billion streams on Spotify. The song also won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance in 2018.

Perfect

With a string of hits, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ also became an instant hit from the same 2017. It was the fourth single from the album and became popular like ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and a popular couples’s dance number at weddings around the world. It came 4th on the UK Singles Chart in 2017 and the official music video received three nominations in the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Shivers

Among his new hits, ‘Shivers’ is a newer version of Ed Sheeran’s music over the last decade and was released in 2021. It was part of his fifth studio album ‘= (Equal)’ that had four more singles including 'Bad Habits', 'Overpass Graffiti', 'The Joker and the Queen' and ‘2step’. The peppy song peaked at four on Billboard Hot 100 chart and has become quite popular since then.