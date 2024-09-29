Dil-Luminati World Tour: Indian fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore to style Diljit Dosanjh for European leg

For the European leg, the iconic Bandhgala kurta, a look that has been made popular by the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, has been reimagined to cater to Dosanjh's contemporary global fanbase

Diljit Dosanjh recently danced with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show wearing a signature design by Raghavendra Rathore. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Indian fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur is set to syle Diljit Dosanjh with a unique sartorial collection for the European leg of the Dil-Luminati World Tour.

Building upon their successful collaboration on the North American and Canadian leg of the tour, Raghavendra and Diljit have joined forces once again to create a unique on-stage fashion moment. The Jodhpur-based designer will craft a collection of twelve select bespoke outfits that seamlessly blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern design elements.

The Indian designer expressed his pleasure about the partnership, stating, "Diljit Dosanjh’s European tour is about so much more than music- it’s a celebration of our cultural heritage. "He is not just an artist. He is an ambassador of Indian music and culture across the world. It is a pleasure and an honour to collaborate with him. Diljit wanted something that was reflective of his roots yet modern and dynamic, a wardrobe that not only honours tradition but pushes creative boundaries. In this sense our synergies match- we both have a desire for Indian heritage to be represented faithfully in a global setting."

Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines for the iconic moment where he danced with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, wearing a signature design by Raghavendra Rathore.

Reflecting on this freshly minted partnership, Diljit Dosanjh elaborates, "There was only one choice for me: Raghavendra Rathore. His designs are true to our Indian culture and I am Punjabi at heart and wanted to represent that. I am thrilled to collaborate with him to share the beauty of our traditions and craftsmanship with the world. Together, we will create a truly unforgettable experience for my fans.”

The choice of Raghavendra Rathore for Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour was an organic one. Known for his craftsmanship and deep respect for Indian heritage, Rathore's timeless designs align perfectly with Dosanjh's passionate commitment to representing Punjabi culture. This fusion ties together two brands that represent their love for India on a global scale- one through fashion, the other through music.

For the European leg, the iconic Bandhgala Kurta, a look that has been made popular by the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand, has been reimagined to cater to Dosanjh's contemporary global fanbase. The designs will feature a harmonious blend of traditional Indian silhouettes and contemporary elements thus being a true collaboration of two distinct brands with a common thread: India’s rich cultural heritage.