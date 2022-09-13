Diljit Dosanjh: Important that story is said in a credible way

Retelling the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with Jogi, Diljit says he trusted Zafar’s sensitive approach
Diljit Dosanjh in the film
Almost eight years after he fronted Punjab 1984 (2014), Diljit Dosanjh is ready to revisit the subject of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with Jogi. This time around, the actor has collaborated with director Ali Abbas Zafar as they study the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, through the lens of three friends in Delhi. The Netflix film traces Jogi — essayed by Dosanjh — who attempts to flee the capital and take his family to Punjab, in the wake of violence against the community.
Ali Abbas Zafar
Given the sensitive nature of the story, the director’s treatment of the subject was of vital importance to Dosanjh. He says that he found a like-minded artiste in Zafar. “Working with Ali paaji and Himanshu paaji [Kishan Mehra, producer] on this project was a [dream] collaboration. As a team, they are always in sync, and for an artiste, it’s relieving when the process of filmmaking is enjoyable. It is important that the story is said in a credible and sensitive manner, and I am glad that Ali paaji and Himanshu paaji understand this,” says the actor. The September 16 release also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur.
