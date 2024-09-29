In a video doing the rounds on social media from Dosanjh's Manchester concert, he can be seen getting off the stage and performing close to where his family was standing.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh introduces mother and sister for the first time as they attend his concert in Manchester

Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring the world with his Dil-Luminati concert. The singer-actor recently introduced his mother and sister to the world during his live show in Manchester. This is the first time that the singer has publicly introduced his family. The moment soon turned emotional for his mother who was holding back tears. Dosanjh kissed and hugged her before carrying on with his performance.

In a video doing the rounds on social media from Dosanjh's Manchester concert, he can be seen getting off the stage and performing close to where his family was standing. As Diljit sang the lines, "Dil tenu de ditta main taan soneya, Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi ae,” from the song Hass Hass, he introduced his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur. Dressed in a white salwar suit, she got emotional when her son introduced her. Diljit kissed her and hugged her before continuing to sing the lines '“Marna main teriyan bahan ch chann ve, Sohn tere pyaar di main chakki hoyi ae". He also introduced his sister to the crowd and said, "Aaj meri family bhi aayi hai (Today, my family has also come)".

About Diljit Dosanjh's India tour

Dijit will be bringing his Dil-Luminati tour to India starting next month. The India leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

After many fans expressed disappointment at not being able to secure tickets, he added an extra show in Delhi and new shows in Mumbai and Jaipur.

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India. "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming projects

Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of 'Border 2'. Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film that also stars Sunny Deol. The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to commence shooting in October this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh. 'Border 2' is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.