Diljit Dosanjh calls himself Shah Rukh Khan fan at Kolkata concert, superstar reacts

Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh calls himself Shah Rukh Khan fan at Kolkata concert, superstar reacts x 00:00

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in front of a packed crowd in Kolkata on Saturday as part of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.' Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor posted an adorable video giving his fans a glimpse of his fun-filled moment on stage. However, it was his speech during the show that truly stood out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh mentions Shah Rukh Khan, KKR at Kolkata concert

Speaking to the audience, Diljit shared a motivational message inspired by Kolkata's love for cricket and the famous tagline of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re."

"Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re. Ye bohot achi tagline hain. Ye Kolkata knight riders ki hain? Badi pyari tagline lagi or specially yeh Sharukh Khan Sir ki team hai toh waise achi hi lagni thi. Hume kyuki hum sir ke fan hain. Toh ye bohot acha mantra bhi hain ke aap apni mehnat kare, ladde apne saath. Aur chaahe jithe na jithe ye baat ki baat hain humara farz hai 100 percent dena. Toh aap 199 percent mehnat karte hain toh obviously jeet ke paas koi option nahi rh jaata hain.( 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re.' This is a very good slogan. This slogan is from the Kolkata Knight Riders right? It's such a lovely slogan, and especially since it's Shahrukh Khan Sir's team, it's bound to be great. I am a huge fan of him. This slogan also carries a wonderful message--work hard and fight alongside your team. And no matter where you are, it's our duty to give 100 percent. So, if you give 199 percent effort, victory will have no other option but to come to you.)," he said.

Diljit also took a moment to talk about Kolkata's rich history and culture. "City of Joy bhi kehte hain Kolkata ko right? Aplog ke lie bade fakhar ki baat hain ke apke paas bade mahaan hastiya hai chahe wo spiritual leaders hogae chahe Rabindranath Tagore ji hogae. Main unke baare me padh raha tha. Ek baat mujhe badi achi lagi unki. Kisi ne bola apne national anthem likha hai toh ap world anthem bhi likhe. Unka Jawab bohot pyara tha. Unhone kaha wo Guru Nanak Dev ji already 15 century me likh gae...( it is also called the City of Joy, right? It's a matter of great pride for you all to have such great people--whether they are spiritual leaders or Rabindranath Tagore ji. I was reading about him, and I liked something he said. Someone told him that since he wrote the national anthem, he should write a world anthem too. His reply was beautiful. He said, 'Guru Nanak Dev Ji already wrote it in the 15th century.)," he added.

Check out the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Diljit's speech

Sharing Diljit's video from the Kolkata concert, the Bollywood superstar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy,

@diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u".

Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u https://t.co/SS9EpJV0Ev — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 1, 2024

The Kolkata concert was part of Diljit's 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024', which began its India leg in New Delhi in October. The tour will continue in other cities, including Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.