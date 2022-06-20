Dino James: Hip-hop gives leeway to all

As he presents his 13-track debut album, D, Dino James on his love for the genre

Dino James

Having established his place in the space of Hip-hop music, rapper Dino James has launched his debut album, the 13-track collection, D. “I wanted to put out a body of work that people could hear, and that sounded good as a [cohesive] piece. While I have focused on rap music, here, I also paid attention to the composition. This is a mix of hardcore Hip-hop music, as well as a style of storytelling that is representative of my style,” says the rapper.

James, who hails from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, has attributed his success to the “generous” genre of Hip-hop. “I can strum a guitar and play [instruments], but I am eventually a rap artiste, and my world revolves around Hip-hop. I am not a singer. This genre is one that gives liberty to those who may not even be musicians. Usually, you are considered a musician if you can play an instrument, but Hip-hop lets you express yourself and present your story even if you may not be a musician.”

