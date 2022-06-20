Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Mumbai: Bus depots, railway stations to be charging hubs for all EVs in city
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dino James Hip hop gives leeway to all

Dino James: Hip-hop gives leeway to all

Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

As he presents his 13-track debut album, D, Dino James on his love for the genre

Dino James: Hip-hop gives leeway to all

Dino James


Having established his place in the space of Hip-hop music, rapper Dino James has launched his debut album, the 13-track collection, D. “I wanted to put out a body of work that people could hear, and that sounded good as a [cohesive] piece. While I have focused on rap music, here, I also paid attention to the composition. This is a mix of hardcore Hip-hop music, as well as a style of storytelling that is representative of my style,” says the rapper. 

James, who hails from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, has attributed his success to the “generous” genre of Hip-hop. “I can strum a guitar and play [instruments], but I am eventually a rap artiste, and my world revolves around Hip-hop. I am not a singer. This genre is one that gives liberty to those who may not even be musicians. Usually, you are considered a musician if you can play an instrument, but Hip-hop lets you express yourself and present your story even if you may not be a musician.”




Also Read: Raja Kumari cherishes a Marvel


Show full article

Music bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK