Raja Kumari cherishes a Marvel

Kumari’s Goddess, a collaborative project also involving Krewella and Nervo, features in the series, which, Kumari says is “unapologetically brown”

Raja Kumar

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe found their first Pakistani superhero in Iman Vellani, the coveted miniseries Ms Marvel also opened the doors for several artistes of South Asian descent. Apart from composers Tanuj Tiku, and Atif Azal, the project also features the works of Grammy nominated musician, Raja Kumari.

Kumari’s Goddess, a collaborative project also involving Krewella and Nervo, features in the series, which, Kumari says is “unapologetically brown”. “I got an email stating that Marvel was seeking this song, and I was excited to be part of this historic [turn of events]. Growing up, we never knew we would have a south Asian superhero. When I work on any record, I try to introduce beautiful aspects of Indian culture, like our taal. Like I approach every other project, for this one too we tried to create a fusion of music from the east and west, and yet make it suited for the mainstream audience. Collaborating with Krewella [of Pakistani descent] was also great,” says Kumari, adding that she is increasingly finding work that resonates with her style, in Hollywood.

