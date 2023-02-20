Dino James meets young rapper battling cerebral palsy

Hip-hop artiste James, who spent an evening with Ajay Kumar Jhamb, described him as 'gifted'

File photo

The chance to interact with a young rapper who battles cerebral palsy is not an opportunity that Dino James was willing to miss. “We have been told that he is called the God of hip-hop, and raps well. [When the team] reached out to me, I was excited to interact with him,” says James, known for tracks like Dooriyan and Sunn.

James, who had the chance to watch videos of Ajay Kumar Jhamb — part of Communicare, the educational arm of a non-profit working for children with special needs — ahead of their interaction, calls him “gifted”.

“What you see in him is God’s blessing. Having watched him rap, I can say that I don’t think there is anything that he cannot achieve. [Moments like these] make you introspect. One realises the importance of small things.”

Music milestone

1943: This was the year when the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar made her acting debut. She featured in the Marathi film, Pahili Mangalgour, and subsequently acted in eight films

Also Read: 'Pathaan' songs worked; your remixes will backfire