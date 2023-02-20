Breaking News
Dino James meets young rapper battling cerebral palsy

Updated on: 20 February,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Hip-hop artiste James, who spent an evening with Ajay Kumar Jhamb, described him as 'gifted'

Dino James meets young rapper battling cerebral palsy

The chance to interact with a young rapper who battles cerebral palsy is not an opportunity that Dino James was willing to miss. “We have been told that he is called the God of hip-hop, and raps well. [When the team] reached out to me, I was excited to interact with him,” says James, known for tracks like Dooriyan and Sunn. 


James, who had the chance to watch videos of Ajay Kumar Jhamb — part of Communicare, the educational arm of a non-profit working for children with special needs — ahead of their interaction, calls him “gifted”.



“What you see in him is God’s blessing. Having watched him rap, I can say that I don’t think there is anything that he cannot achieve. [Moments like these] make you introspect. One realises the importance of small things.” 


