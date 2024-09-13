Breaking News
'Worst decision': Netizens react to reports of Hrithik replacing Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur film; director comments

Updated on: 13 September,2024 02:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

There are talks about making a film out of the much-loved series, and it looks like Hrithik Roshan could replace Pankaj Tripathi as the iconic character of Kaleen Bhaiyya on the big screen

In Pic: Hrithik Roshan & Pankaj Tripathi

'Worst decision': Netizens react to reports of Hrithik replacing Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur film; director comments
'Mirzapur is one of the most popular Indian series ever made. More than the series, it is Pankaj Tripathi's role as Kaleen Bhaiya that gained immense popularity. People love to see Tripathi in the role of Kaleen Bhaiya. Now, reports say that Hrithik Roshan is being considered for the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in a 'Mirzapur' movie. Yes, you read that right; there are talks about making a film out of the much-loved series, and it looks like Hrithik could replace Tripathi as the iconic character on the big screen.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaleen Bhaiya (@bhul_to_nahi_gaye_hume)




Mirzapur 3 director Gurmeet Singh reacts to Hrithik replacing Pankaj Tripathi

The series' director, Gurmeet Singh, spoke to Dainik Bhaskar about these ongoing rumours. Though he didn't give a confirmed yes or no, his words hinted towards the production house working on something. Singh told the publication, “There hasn’t been any official announcement yet. The producers and studio are involved in this decision, and they will provide the official statement. Only then can everything become clearer. So, at this moment, I can’t give you a definite yes or no."

“As for Hrithik, the same response applies — until the higher authorities say something, I can’t reveal anything,” he added. For the unversed, 'Mirzapur' is an Amazon Prime Video original and is produced under the banner of Excel Media and Entertainment.

Netizens react to  Hrithik replacing Pankaj Tripathi for Mirzapur film

But this news of Hrithik replacing Tripathi is not sitting well with netizens, who don’t want to see anyone else but Pankaj in the role of Kaleen Bhaiya. One said, "Some reports suggest Hrithik may do a Kaleen Bhaiya adaptation. If true, I don’t get why he’d consider roles already owned by other actors. It’s a great character, but we want to see him shine in original roles where he can make his mark!" Another said, "Please don’t replace Pankaj Tripathi... the audience just loves him." A third one shared, "Worst decision... Hrithik is undoubtedly amazing, but Pankaj Tripathi..." while another stated, "Kaleen Bhaiya ko koi replace nahi kar sakta." 

About Mirzapur Series

Recently the third season of Mirzapur was released. Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The gripping crime thriller is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

hrithik roshan pankaj tripathi Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories Bollywood News Update

