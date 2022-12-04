×
Disha Patani calls herself 'clumsy' after suffering injury

Updated on: 04 December,2022 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Saturday, Disha took to Instagram Story and shared a picture in which she is seen soaking her feet in cold water to relieve pain

Disha Patani calls herself 'clumsy' after suffering injury

Disha Patani. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Disha Patani has sustained an injury.


On Saturday, Disha took to Instagram Story and shared a picture in which she is seen soaking her feet in cold water to relieve pain.



"Can I be injury free for a week...why am I so clumsy," she captioned the post.


Earlier in the day, Disha treated her fans by sharing her pictures in a brown tassel bikini from a beach.

In the first photo, Disha can be seen chilling on the beach in a brown tassel bikini. In another picture, she is seen enjoying inside a pool. She simply captioned the post "Random."

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. in 'Yodha.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022, will now hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

She is also a part of 'Project K, which will be headlined by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. 

