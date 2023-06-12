Disha Patani is swarmed by fans at Dubai event – watch video inside

Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently visited Dubai to attend an event where she was surrounded by a sea of fans. Her massive fan following never fails to showcase their love for the actress and finds their way to her across the globe

Disha Patani, Pic/Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently visited Dubai to attend an event where she was surrounded by a sea of fans. Clearly, Disha’s massive fan following never fails to showcase their love for the actress and finds their way to her across the globe. In the viral video, dressed in a designer saree and looking gorgeous in her traditional attire, Disha can be seen greeting her fans with a smile and waving to them as she makes her way through the crowd.

Disha Patani is popular amongst her fans on social media for her glamorous social media feed, where the actress shares her day-to-day updates and shoot photos.

Fans also admire her discipline, versatility and work ethic apart from her acting abilities. Patani is also especially well-known for her fitness routines – and she often posts updated about her workouts on her social media handles. One of her recent workout routines which she posted on her Instagram featured an action sequence with the actress kickboxing!

Patani is also passionate about wildlife conservation and biodiversity -- and a secretly not a cat or dog, but an elephant person! She recently visited the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura to raise awareness about the important of caring for our fellow species, respecting and conserving wildlife.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in ‘Project K’ alongside other icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. One of her other coming releases is titled 'Yodha', in which she will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra.