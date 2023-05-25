Divya Dutta rejected 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' initially due to her 'crush' on Farhan Akhtar

Divya Dutta explained her refusal to play the character of Farhan Akhtar's sister in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, citing her fondness for him as the reason behind it

Still from the movie 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

A decade ago, Divya Dutta gained critical acclaim and a few accolades for her portrayal of Ishri Kaur in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.' In a recent interview, she disclosed that she had initially declined the role due to her infatuation with Farhan Akhtar, the film's protagonist. Despite this, she ultimately played the character of his elder sibling.

But, due to Director Rakeysh's convincing, she ultimately altered her decision. Divya also revealed that she initially couldn't identify Farhan Akhtar when she arrived at the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' set for shooting. He was so convincing in his portrayal of Milkha Singh. The critically-acclaimed movie charts the life of Indian track sensation and Olympic runner from the Partition of India in 1947 through his time in the military to his eventual ascent as a 400m race champion.

Divya revealed to Pinkvilla during an interview that she was not interested in portraying the role of Farhan's sister in the movie. She said, “I wasn’t doing it because I had a huge crush on Farhan at that time. I said, ‘Why should I play his sister?’ Rakeysh said but you are an actor, you are a professional. I said, ‘Yeah but… you know…’”

Rakeysh successfully persuaded Divya to reconsider her decision, as he believed she was the most suitable candidate for the role. Other notable names like Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, Prakash Raj, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also contributed to the movie's star-studded ensemble. The script for the film was penned by Prasoon Joshi.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag received two National Film Awards, namely the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and the Best Choreography, while Divya was honoured with multiple Best Supporting Actress awards from the Zee Cine Awards, the Producers Guild Film Awards, and the International Indian Film Academy Awards. Milkha Singh passed away at the age of 91 on June 18, 2021.

Divya's most recent appearances include the Hindi film 'Anth The End' and last year's appearances in 'Dhaakad,' starring Kangana Ranaut, the Punjabi film 'Maa', and the short film 'Sheer Qorma,' which featured Swara Bhaskar and Shabana Azmi.

