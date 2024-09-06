Breaking News
Divya Dutta wishes happy Teacher’s Day to her doctor brother: 'My heart swells with pride when...'

Updated on: 06 September,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Divya shared a string of pictures of her brother with his students. In some images he is also seen giving lectures and even posing with his sister

Divya Dutta wishes happy Teacher’s Day to her doctor brother: 'My heart swells with pride when...'

Divya Dutta. Pic/Yogen Shah

Divya Dutta wishes happy Teacher’s Day to her doctor brother: 'My heart swells with pride when...'
Actress Divya Dutta on Teacher’s Day on Thursday wished her brother Rahul, who is a doctor and said that her heart swells with pride when she hears randomly from people about how amazingly he teaches.


Divya shared a string of pictures of her brother with his students. In some images he is also seen giving lectures and even posing with his sister.



“Happy #teacher s day @thesoulsanctuary55 .my hewrt swells with pride when i hear randomly from people about how amazingly you teach..! God bless @drrahuldutta .”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

“And happy teachers day to my mom, dad.. family..teachers...and life.loving being a student everyday,” Divya wrote for her brother, whose Insatgram bio reads that he is a medical doctor, counsellor, clinical hypnotherapist, hypnotherapy trainer, acupuncturist and self help coach.

Divya last month shared a throwback picture featuring veteran star Dharmendra and her mother while they were in Toronto.

Divya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture, when her mother was tying a rakhi to Dharmendra.

“What a precious pic this is.. ma tying rakhi to @aapkadharam ji.remember this was in toronto when we were at an award show..our connect started long back.. (sic)”

She shared that they hail from the same town in Punjab.

“As we hail from the same town in Punjab....and i still remember visiting his house as a child and meeting Masterji, as Dharamji s father was fondly called...with my mom and nana..i still remember the warmth...the love..and the punjabi chat n chai.”

Talking about Divya, she made her debut in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film “Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna”. The actress was then seen in “Veergati” in 1995. In 2004, she garnered critical acclaim for her role as Shabbo in the romantic drama “Veer-Zaara”.

The actress has worked in films such as “Welcome to Sajjanpur,” “Delhi-6,” “Stanley Ka Dabba,” “Heroine,” “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” and “Gippi” among many others.

