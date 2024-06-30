Breaking News
Divya Dutta: ‘No one shows how women downplay themselves’

Updated on: 01 July,2024 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Leading Tahira’s maiden feature Sharmajee Ki Beti, Divya on how female gaze was required to explore the stories of women’s ambitions and single moms

Divya Dutta: ‘No one shows how women downplay themselves’

The actor plays a Patiala-born woman grappling with loneliness in Mumbai

When Tahira Kashyap Khurrana began narrating Sharmajee Ki Beti to Divya Dutta, the actor realised something—no character in her 30-year career unearthed the crazy side to her. In the role of Kiran Sharma, a Patiala-born woman who feels lonely and unseen in the bustling city of Mumbai, the actor found a character who is whimsical and wise. “Kiran has a thing for fantasising. In those fantasies, Tahira made me do crazy stuff. For instance, once Kiran fantasises that she is a superwoman saving someone,” laughs Dutta.


Many would agree that in the Prime Video movie, also starring Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher, Dutta’s track has a lasting impact. She saw it first-hand at the film’s première last week. “I was astounded to see my male friends crying. A friend said, ‘I want to give you a tight hug.’ We all need that niceness and warmth.”


Director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana with Divya Dutta
While talking about building her character, Dutta cannot emphasise her first-time director’s prowess enough. “Tahira narrated it with such intricate details that I felt I was watching the film. You always feel there is something that can be added or tweaked in a script. But this one was perfect the way it was. There was the excitement and nervousness of working with a new director; it is their vision you follow and their hand you’re holding. Tahira exudes a lot of confidence. While working, she’d know exactly what she wants. I love holding her hand, which I must say is a strong one.” 

What also made Kashyap the perfect fit were the lived-in experiences she brought to the story about five women. “Usually, I would say, ‘Let’s not talk about male and female directors. Let’s talk about a good or bad director.’ But in this case, because we’re talking about a subject like periods, I think Tahira was the best [fit]. Even today, when we buy a sanitary napkin, the chemist covers it with a piece of newspaper. The film talks about a single mother, about how women downplay themselves in a relationship. Sometimes, an ambitious, working woman has to downplay herself. No one shows it. It was so enriching to see such diverse characters in a frame.”

Like her character, Dutta too moved to Mumbai from Punjab, albeit 30 years ago. Over the years, she has maintained a balance of mainstream and unconventional projects. She reflects, “When you come to the industry, you think you will take the world by storm. But then reality sets in. A strong support system matters in such times. In my case, it was my mother. She’d tell me, ‘Just add the X-factor to yourself. Then they will write [strong] roles for you.’ I see that happening now.”

Tahira Kashyap divya dutta sakshi tanwar saiyami kher bollywood news Entertainment News

