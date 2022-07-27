Divya Khosla Kumar and her fashion statements will make you revamp your wardrobe

Be it any event in the town, a wedding or a party she always shines and stands out with her exceptional outfits. On that note let’s take a look at some of her super classy and gorgeous looks that took the internet by storm

Divya Khosla Kumar. Pic/Official Instagram account

We are talking about Divya Khosla Kumar who not only has always been highly acclaimed for her direction & acting skills but has also been on the top of her fashion sense. Styling, Fashion and Divya all go hand in hand. There are many times Divya has left us all awestruck with her super beautiful and jaw-dropping looks. Be it any event in the town, a wedding or a party she always shines and stands out with her exceptional outfits. On that note let’s take a look at some of her super classy and gorgeous looks that took the internet by storm.

Throwback to Divya’s birthday post from 2021. She she looked stunning in a the vibrant and bold colour, neon that not many can carry off with such ease. Trust her to rock it like the queen she is!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

When it comes to sarees, a simply draped saree is what comes to our minds but Divya has something more when it comes to styling herself with gorgeous garments. Here she was seen in an all-golden glittery ready-to-wear mid-slit saree with a bold eye look which complimented her beauty so well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

These pictures of Divya are something to die for! A simple black outfit with a side slit has taken her fashion game up a notch. She teamed it with a 'no makeup' and it enhanced and defined her features really well. This simple yet elegant look had all her fans swooning over her simplicity and beauty within no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Golden is something we guess Divya likes the most and also loves experimenting with. She again took her golden plunge neckline backless dress outfit look to gram and made everyone turn heads for her beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Divya’s white long ruffle bandeau gown with a beautiful trail is just what made everyone's jaw drop. She looked hot and beautiful with diamond accessories and a hairstyle which made it tough for us to take our eyes off!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

The black deep neckline one-piece with hot pink eye makeup made Divya look stunning in her own way. The fish pattern sequin ruffles on her dress intensified her structure additionally while giving all of us a reason to add more blacks to our wardrobes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Each and every outfit was worn by Divya has had the audience commenting left, right and centre and inspires women across the globe to pull out their notepads and take notes! Which was your favourite internet-breaking look?

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar looks fierce in the new poster from 'Satyameva Jayate 2'