Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff join MNS Chief Raj Thackeray in inaugurating the Diwali lighting at Shivaji Park, organised by the political party.
Pic/Ashish Raje
All hands on the deck
Friends from the fraternity joined in the revelry at Ektaa R Kapoor’s annual Diwali party at the family’s Juhu bungalow. The card tables were bustling till the wee hours
Ektaa R Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah
Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Riddhi Dogra, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna
Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sophie Choudry
Mrunal Thakur and Anita Hassanandani
Karan Singh Grover and Wamiqa Gabbi
Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha
Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani