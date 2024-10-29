Breaking News
Up and about: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff celebrate Diwali with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Top

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff join MNS Chief Raj Thackeray in inaugurating the Diwali lighting at Shivaji Park, organised by the political party.

Pic/Ashish Raje

All hands on the deck


Friends from the fraternity joined in the revelry at Ektaa R Kapoor’s annual Diwali party at the family’s Juhu bungalow. The card tables were bustling till the wee hours


Ektaa R Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah


Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Riddhi Dogra, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sophie Choudry

Mrunal Thakur and Anita Hassanandani

Karan Singh Grover and Wamiqa Gabbi

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha

Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani

