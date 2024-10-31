In the image, we can see Karan, his mother and the little ones all dressed up in ethnic attire.

Embracing the festive spirit, filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday dropped an adorable fam-jam picture featuring his mother Hiroo Johar and children - Yash and Roohi. In the image, we can see Karan, his mother and the little ones all dressed up in ethnic attire.

"From us to you ... we wish you the best festive season and all the love , joy , mutual respect , and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest... thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions," he captioned the post.

Fans instantly chimed in the comment section to wish Karan and his family a Happy Diwali.

"How adorable Yash and Roohi are looking in ethnic outfits," a fan wrote.

"Happy Diwali to Johar family," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan recently took to Instagram to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his beloved romantic drama, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

With a touching message, Karan reflected on the film's impact and the emotional connections it fostered among its audience.In his post, Karan wrote, "Words from the heart, to all the hearts and for all the hearts... #8YearsOfADHM #AeDilHaiMushkil."

This heartfelt tribute encapsulates the essence of the film, which resonated with viewers through its poignant storytelling and memorable performances.Released in 2016, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' marked Karan Johar's return to directing after a four-year hiatus. The film featured a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The narrative beautifully explored themes of love, heartbreak, and friendship, making it a significant entry into Bollywood's romantic genre.Notably, the film also had special appearances by iconic actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon, and Pakistani star Fawad Khan, adding to its star-studded appeal.

Despite being released years ago, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, with its music like 'Channa Mereya', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' title track, 'Bulleya', 'The Breakup Song', 'Cutipie', remaining as memorable today as it was at launch.