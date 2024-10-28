Karan Johar has been seen largely at all the grand Bollywood Diwali parties. However, despite being among the crowd, the noted filmmaker cannot help but feel lonely this festive season

Amid the vibrant celebrations of Diwali, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar took a moment to reflect on the complexities of loneliness and singlehood. Even though he has been at every Bollywood party dressing his best, he cannot help but feel lonely. Even as he surrounded by people from his profession, he faces loneliness this festive season.

On Monday, Karan shared a series of his stunning photos in a black and gold sherwani and penned a thought-provoking caption. The filmmaker wrote, “Diwali nights, so many meetings, so many talks, still loneliness in the crowd, when will the single status be separated?.” In the image, the filmmaker is seen posing with utmost style and perfection. He complimented his sherwani, adorned with exquisite detailing, with statement ring.

Known for his impeccable sense of style, Johar's choice of attire perfectly complemented the festive spirit of the season while showcasing his flair for fashion.

He had previously shared his pictures in a sepia-shaded kurta pyjama with a plunging neckline. He gave a peek into his look for a Diwali party.

Karan Johar celebrates 8 years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Soon after the above post, the filmmaker took to Instagram to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his beloved romantic drama, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. With a touching message, Karan reflected on the film's impact and the emotional connections it fostered among its audience. Released in 2016, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' marked Karan Johar's return to directing after a four-year hiatus. He directed 'Student Of The Year' in 2012.The film featured a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.

In his post, Karan wrote, "Words from the heart, to all the hearts and for all the hearts... #8YearsOfADHM #AeDilHaiMushkil."

Karan Johar sells 50 percent stakes of Dharma Productions

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently made headlines for selling a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla. As per an official announcement, Serene Productions plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in Dharma Productions, securing a 50 percent stake, while Johar will maintain the remaining 50 percent ownership.

The statement read, “India's entertainment industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by increasing digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms with growing global relevance. This strategic partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma is designed to capitalize on these opportunities by combining Dharma’s rich legacy in storytelling with Adar Poonawalla’s strategic acumen and resources.”