Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya have been creating beautiful rangolis, this time for Diwali 2024, decorating the lobby of their apartment.

Soha Ali Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Diwali prep is in full swing at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's home in Mumbai. Soha and her daughter Inaaya have been creating beautiful rangolis, this time decorating the lobby of their apartment.

On Diwali 2024, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya dive into the spirit

On Wednesday evening, Soha shared a Reel on Instagram showing the apartment lobby outside their home, where Inaaya is seen making a lovely rangoli with colors, flowers, candles, and diyas. Soha smiles as Inaaya places a diya at the centre of the colourful rangoli, which has the message "Shubh Deepavali" (Happy Diwali). Soha, dressed in a simple yet elegant kurti, perfectly captures the festive mood. She captioned the post, "Prep is onnnnn!" with Diwali and rangoli hashtags.

Ahead of Diwali 2024, Soha Ali Khan bonds with family over 'tambola'

On Tuesday, Soha took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen having a family get-together. Soha along with husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya looked super enthusiastic as they played tambola and cards. Kunal's parents and sister joined them for a fun time. Giving a sneak peek into their family bonding, Soha wrote, "You win some, you win some more ... #mondaymotivation #diwali."

What has Soha Ali Khan been up to?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, where she spoke with ANI and opened up about her fitness mantra.

The 'Dil Maange More' actor's mesmerizing look stunned everyone when she walked the ramp for the label 17:17 by Simmi Saboo. "I am wearing a golden lehenga and what I liked about it is that she has used the traditional craftmanship of Kashmir and unique design details like coins, shells and beads it's manmade, not machine-made and they are also designed into a modern silhouette that the modern Indian woman will be very happy to wear," Soha told ANI.

"My current fitness mantra is strength training because I am in my 40s now and I believe for you to be fit for the next few decades of your life it is important to make the current investment now and that investment for me is in strength training, building up my muscles, the woman in 40s tend to lose a lot of muscles mass and then you have trouble with osteoporosis, arthritis and weakness and weight gain and these are the things I am fighting with as it is important to be fit," Soha shared.

(With inputs from ANI)