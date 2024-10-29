Sharad Kelkar, known for being Prabhas’ voice in the Pan-India circuit, is an actor who has carved a niche with diverse roles. Currently, he voices Ravan in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'The Legend of Hanuman'

After a rollercoaster of a year, we find ourselves in the final stretch, celebrating the most vibrant of all festivals—Diwali. The festival means different things to different people, but one common thread is the joyful memories it leaves behind, energizing us for the year ahead. As we approach Diwali, many are busy making plans, watching how others around the world are celebrating—some with grand parties, others with cultural events, and many opting for intimate gatherings with close family and friends. For Sharad Kelkar, Diwali is a blend of all these elements as he opens up about his own celebration.

Sharad Kelkar’s Diwali plans

Sharad Kelkar, known for being Prabhas’ voice in the Pan-India circuit, is an actor who has carved a niche with diverse roles. Currently, he voices Ravan in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'The Legend of Hanuman' and has garnered attention for this project. Speaking about his Diwali plans this year, Kelkar shares his thoughts on the festival in a way that might make you miss home if you're away. Read on for all he has to say.

‘Diwali is about spending quality time’

“For me, a festival like Diwali is a timely reminder that goodness ultimately prevails over evil. Giving my voice to a layered character like Ravan in 'The Legend of Hanuman' has deepened my appreciation for Ram’s virtues—how he goes to any lengths to uphold goodness. Celebrating Diwali is about spending quality time with my wonderful family and close circle of friends.”

‘I wish everyone a Happy Diwali’

He added, “Relishing homemade treats like ‘pakwan,’ ‘desi ghee ke laddoo,’ and ‘puran poli,’ followed by a small ‘pooja’ at home where we gather and pray, will be our tradition again this year. We’ll reflect with gratitude for the good things that have come our way and for the goodness that the future holds. I wish everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, optimism, and hope, so we can brighten our lives and the lives of others.”