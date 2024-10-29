Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Diwali 2024 Sharad Kelkar elaborates his festive plans that include desi ghee ladoos friends and family

Diwali 2024: Sharad Kelkar elaborates his festive plans that include desi ghee ladoos, friends, and family

Updated on: 29 October,2024 04:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sharad Kelkar, known for being Prabhas’ voice in the Pan-India circuit, is an actor who has carved a niche with diverse roles. Currently, he voices Ravan in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'The Legend of Hanuman'

Diwali 2024: Sharad Kelkar elaborates his festive plans that include desi ghee ladoos, friends, and family

In Pic: Sharad Kelkar

Listen to this article
Diwali 2024: Sharad Kelkar elaborates his festive plans that include desi ghee ladoos, friends, and family
x
00:00

After a rollercoaster of a year, we find ourselves in the final stretch, celebrating the most vibrant of all festivals—Diwali. The festival means different things to different people, but one common thread is the joyful memories it leaves behind, energizing us for the year ahead. As we approach Diwali, many are busy making plans, watching how others around the world are celebrating—some with grand parties, others with cultural events, and many opting for intimate gatherings with close family and friends. For Sharad Kelkar, Diwali is a blend of all these elements as he opens up about his own celebration.


Sharad Kelkar’s Diwali plans


Sharad Kelkar, known for being Prabhas’ voice in the Pan-India circuit, is an actor who has carved a niche with diverse roles. Currently, he voices Ravan in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'The Legend of Hanuman' and has garnered attention for this project. Speaking about his Diwali plans this year, Kelkar shares his thoughts on the festival in a way that might make you miss home if you're away. Read on for all he has to say.


‘Diwali is about spending quality time’

“For me, a festival like Diwali is a timely reminder that goodness ultimately prevails over evil. Giving my voice to a layered character like Ravan in 'The Legend of Hanuman' has deepened my appreciation for Ram’s virtues—how he goes to any lengths to uphold goodness. Celebrating Diwali is about spending quality time with my wonderful family and close circle of friends.”

‘I wish everyone a Happy Diwali’

He added, “Relishing homemade treats like ‘pakwan,’ ‘desi ghee ke laddoo,’ and ‘puran poli,’ followed by a small ‘pooja’ at home where we gather and pray, will be our tradition again this year. We’ll reflect with gratitude for the good things that have come our way and for the goodness that the future holds. I wish everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, optimism, and hope, so we can brighten our lives and the lives of others.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sharad kelkar diwali Diwali 2024 bollywood Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK