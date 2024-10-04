Do Patti: Shaheer Sheikh romances Kriti Sanon in his debut Bollywood film's song 'Ranjhaan'. However, there is a twist in the romance

The first song of Do Patti, ‘Raanjhan’ just dropped and the soulful breakup song features Kriti Sanon in a double role, alongside the heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. The song's poignant lyrics and soothing melody perfectly capture the pain and longing that follows a breakup. While the onscreen chemistry between the duo is unmissable, the fact that the film has both sisters vying for the same man has generated a lot of buzz. The promise of a saucy romance and an impending heartbreak has left audiences wanting for more.

The poignant track, composed by Sachet-Parampara and sung by Parampara Tandon, captures the deep emotions of heartbreak and betrayal. Its slow-paced melody gradually draws listeners in, making it a relatable anthem for anyone who's experienced love's complexities. Kausar Munir's heartfelt lyrics add an extra layer of depth to the song, enhancing its emotional resonance.

In addition to Sanon and Sheikh, Do Patti boasts a standout performance by Kajol in a pivotal role, promising to elevate the film's narrative further. Set to release on Netflix on October 25, the film is generating significant buzz. While fans eagerly await the release, they can enjoy "Raanjhan," which is exclusively available on T-Series.

Produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, Netflix’s drama-thriller is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, a first-time director and written by Kanika Dhillon. All songs are exclusively available on T-Series. This combination of talented artists and engaging storytelling suggests that Do Patti will be both a visual and auditory treat.

Shaheer Sheikh makes his Bollywood debut with Do Patti

While the film is Kriti’s debut as a producer, this marks Shaheer Sheikh’s Bollywood debut. A household name in India and internationally, he brings his signature charm to the big screen as 'Raanjhan' displays his vulnerability & desirability, perfectly. His character's emotional turmoil is palpable, making it impossible not to feel his pain.

The song's music video showcases Shaheer's remarkable acting chops, as he masterfully conveys the emotions of a broken heart. His chemistry with both the sisters adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, making their breakup story even more impactful. The song’s music video reveals that he ultimately marries one of the sisters, intensifying the emotional stakes.