The trailer of Netflix film 'Do Patti' has been released. The film marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer. She also plays double role of twin characters in the twisted thriller penned by writer Kanika Dhillon. The film will also see Kajol don the police uniform onscreen for the first time.

The Do Patti trailer opens with Kajol interrogating Shaheer Sheikh in a police station. She asks him to narrate the events that happened on the morning of the accident. We are then taken back to Shaheer's love story with Kriti Sanon. Their romantic life goes smoothly until Kriti's twin sister comes into play. We are shown that the sisters do not get along with each other to the extent their mother compares them to the brothers of Mahabharata who fought a war.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see one of the twins accuse Shaheer's character for attempted murder. He vehemently denies the allegations. The story is narrated to the audience from the point of view of Kajol's police character who is investigating the case of attempted murder.

Team of Do Patti talk about the film

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon shares, “Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it.”

Reflecting on her role as Vidya Jyothi, Kajol shares, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding.”

The high-stakes drama reunites powerhouse talents Kriti Sanon and Kajol after Dilwale (2015) in an edge-of-the-seat story of betrayal, and the complexities of human nature in a dangerous game of one-upmanship.

Speaking about the film, Kanika Dhillon, writer and producer with her banner Kathha Pictures, says, "Do Patti is very close to my heart. Collaborating with two powerhouse performers - Kriti and Kajol was an absolute delight. I am glad that this powerful tale of sibling rivalry, and redemption with a gut-wrenching message can be enjoyed by audiences across the world thanks to Netflix and their global viewership.”

'Dot Patti' will be available on Netflix to stream from October 25. The film has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.