Makers of Kriti Sanon's 'Do Patti' construct set overnight for special promotional track shoot

Every first is a cherished memory, whether it’s one’s first love or first job. For Kriti Sanon, the actor-turned-producer, Do Patti marks her debut behind the camera. The National Award-winning actor has joined forces with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon for the direct-to-OTT film, which also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Sanon plays a double role in the film. Although the pressures are high, she appears to be ticking all the right boxes to ensure everything is perfect before the release. Earlier this month, they released the song Raanjhan; and have now wrapped up filming another promotional track.

“Kriti has been a hands-on producer, immersing herself completely in the creative experience,” a source reveals, noting that both Dhillon and Sanon have been involved in every aspect from scripting to casting. “She was involved as much as Kanika in securing Kajol for the project. Do Patti is also Kriti’s first thriller, so she’s particularly excited about it. In fact, she met choreographer Vijay Ganguly a few weeks before the shoot to discuss the finer details of the number, which will also feature Kajol and Shaheer.” Tanishk Bagchi has composed the new track, a lively dance number “with a huge chess board and flashing lights.” The song captures the deep, dark, and dangerous mood of the thriller. The source further shares that, since the movie is scheduled to release by the end of the month, “a set was constructed overnight at a studio in Juhu by late production designer Rajat Poddar.”

They plan to release the song next week, following the trailer launch on October 14. Do Patti tells a twisted tale about twin sisters who harbour secrets. “Kajol plays a police officer trying to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case set against the backdrop of the fictional town of Devipur in Uttarakhand. The story is narrated from Kajol’s perspective. Shaheer, who is making his Bollywood debut with this film, portrays Kriti’s love interest,” the source continues. The film, which also stars Tanvi Azmi, is set to release on Netflix on October 25. The principal shooting was completed in December, with only a few songs left to film.