Renowned choreographer Vijay Ganguly recently opened up about the significant challenges he faced while choreographing a dance sequence for the highly anticipated 'Stree 2', starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The sequence, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, was filmed in Bhopal under extremely tough conditions, including biting 5-degree weather.

Vijay explained, "The biggest challenge was that the song was shot at a live location. Director Amar Kaushik wanted the song to look real because the scene after the song plays in a real setting. The location we initially found wasn't suitable for shooting a dance number."

Vijay elaborated, "Our production designer, Mayur Sharma, stepped in, and you know, he just transformed the place. Our DOP, our cameraman Jishnu, and costumes by Sheetal Sharma also played a crucial role." He continued, "He lit the place beautifully, despite the lack of space for proper lighting."

Despite these logistical hurdles, the entire team pulled together. Tamannaah Bhatia performed in the cold, while the background dancers braved the conditions without shoes or adequate clothing. "It was so cold we couldn't even stand properly. We wore four jackets while the boys danced bare-chested and without shoes," Vijay recounted. "We arranged heaters and fires for them to warm up after shots."

The effort and dedication from all departments were remarkable. "The amount of hard work that has gone into this song from every department has been mind-blowing," Vijay said. "Not just us, but every department contributed immensely."

'Aaj Ki Raat', the first song from the upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree 2', starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was unveiled in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Shraddha Kapoor, who were present at the event, twinned in red outfits. While Tamannaah makes a guest appearance in the song, Shraddha is set to reprise her role as a mysterious lady in 'Stree 2', which is the sequel to the 2018 hit 'Stree'.

'Stree 2', produced by Dinesh Vijan, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is set to release in theaters on August 15th of this year. Fans are eagerly anticipating Vijay Ganguly's choreography, which is expected to add a fresh and exciting element to the film's music.