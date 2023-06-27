Rajkummar Rao shared a cute selfie with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, giving fans an inside glimpse into the filming of 'Stree 2'

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the actor's post, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor tease filming of ‘Stree 2’; share a cute selfie together x 00:00

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror-comedy film ‘Stree’ was a huge hit with audiences when it released in 2018. Since then, the sequel to the film has been much anticipated by fans. At a JioStudios event in April, Maddock Films officially announced the release date of the sequel.

It seems like shooting for the film has begun! Rajkummar Rao shared a cute selfie with co-star Shraddha Kapoor where the actor conspiratorially held a finger up to his lips. He captioned the post, “क्या होगा जब फिर से मिलेंगे #स्त्री और #पुरुष?”—"what will happen when the ‘lady’ (stree in Hindi, as the film is eponymously titled) and the ‘man’ encounter each other again”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Needless to say, this small glimpse into the action of the sets of Stree was enough to get fans piqued. Their excited comments under the actors’ post said it all. “Finally wait for stree 2 is over,” one user wrote. “Excited to see this stree and purush again,” another fan commented.

The plot of Stree is based on the urban legend Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) of Karnataka. The lore surrounds a witch who abducts men at night when they are alone and only leaves their clothes behind. The comedy-horror film was directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The sequel is slated for release in August, 2024.

Rao has worked across a range of films and has been critically applauded for his versatile style and acting abilities. He will star in three very different projects this year -- a series for Netflix titled 'Guns and Gulaabs', the Karan Johar-produced comedy drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' and the Shrikant Bolla biopic 'Sri'. Shraddha Kapoor recently starred in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.