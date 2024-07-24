Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Fevicol ka jod

Fevicol ka jod?

Updated on: 25 July,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

We all know it’s an extension, but Shraddha Kapoor tugs hard at her plait to show that it may not be the case. Do you believe her?

Fevicol ka jod?

Shraddha Kapoor

Listen to this article
Fevicol ka jod?
x
00:00

Work mode




Keeping his mood colourful with his vibrant shirt, Sanjay Dutt was spotted at a studio to dub for his upcoming comedy


On a date

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal were spotted on a movie date. Guess a break from baby duties is essential to keep the new parents sane, no?

Yaaron... dosti

The dynamics usually change when one friend in the group gets married. But that isn’t the case for Sonakshi Sinha, husband Zaheer Iqbal and their good friend Aditi Rao Hydari, who were seen catching up over dinner

Just in

Karan Johar with Yash, Roohi and Boman Irani

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay dutt varun dhawan natasha dalal karan johar boman irani sonakshi sinha aditi rao hydari

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK