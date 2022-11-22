×
TUESDAY TRIVIA: Do you know the names of ‘PRODUCERS’ of the late Smita Patil starrer ‘Manthan’? (Hint: You will be surprised to know the answer)

Updated on: 22 November,2022 06:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This film went onto win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film (in Hindi) and the National Film Award for Best Screenplay

TUESDAY TRIVIA: Do you know the names of ‘PRODUCERS’ of the late Smita Patil starrer ‘Manthan’? (Hint: You will be surprised to know the answer)

Pic Courtesy: Internet


Film making is no child’s play. There are many departments in the whole process of making any film. Be it casting the actors, art department, location hunting, taking care of the actors, technicians, composing the film’s music, getting suitable financers on board etc… The list is endless.


Speaking of film financiers, in a seamless ocean of films, there is one particular film which stands out and for all the right reasons. The film is the late Smita Patil starrer ‘Manthan’. The film has a story in itself. The film's premise was the real-life story of Amul’s founder Verghese Kurien and the farmers. Reports state that, the farmers all over, had agreed to donate Rs. 2 towards the making of the film!

Little did they know that, they will one day be known as the people behind India’s 'largest crowd funded' film! Once the film was made, truckloads (quite literally!) of farmers came to see ‘Manthan’ as it was ‘their’ film. Needless to say, the film went on to become a huge success at the box-office.


Besides the late Smita Patil, ‘Manthan’ also starred Naseeruddin Shah, the late Girish Karnad and the late Amrish Puri.

 

 

 

 

 

