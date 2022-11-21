Shah Rukh Khan will be honored at the upcoming Red Sea IFF

The opening ceremony of the festival’s second edition will be held in Jeddah, on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea
Pic Courtesy: PR
It’s a given that Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity does not have any boundaries and is spread all across the globe. The Red Sea International Film Festival has now announced that the legendary Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan will receive an Honorary Award for his exceptional contribution to the film industry, during the opening ceremony of the festival’s second edition in Jeddah, on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea. With over three decades in the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan has framed an extraordinary career in India and around the world, having earned multiple awards and accolades for his efforts. Moreover, his journey of being a self-made star is indeed a big inspiration to the generation.
Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the RedSeaIFF, commented: “We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”
On his part, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”
On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan has films including 'Pathaan', 'Dunki' in his kitty.