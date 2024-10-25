Dr. Sai Ganapathy, a facial aesthetics expert who had posted a video discussing Alia’s surgery and alleged adverse effects, responded to Alia's story

In Pic: Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article ‘Just personal judgment’: Doctor Sai responds after Alia Bhatt hits back at botox claims x 00:00

This morning, Alia Bhatt put out a long story targeting people who claimed she had Botox and was paralyzed on one side of her face. Now, the doctor who made these claims has reacted to the story. Dr. Sai Ganapathy, a facial aesthetics expert who had posted a video discussing Alia’s surgery and alleged adverse effects, responded to Alia's story and shared that he would prefer to "talk medically."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with 'Hindustan Times', the doctor shared that his video on the 'Jigra' actress was entirely his personal judgment and that he hadn’t targeted anyone. Defending himself, Sai said, "It’s just a personal judgment, and I have not targeted anyone. It can happen to anybody; even some of my patients can face it. These kinds of complications do occur with aesthetic procedures, and it’s nothing to worry about. It’s completely reversible.”

Reacts to claims of Botox 'gone wrong'

While explaining the medical reason behind Alia’s way of speaking, he said, "After seeing her videos, I realized that when she must have got the Botox done, something might have gone wrong. And it’s not a major, but a minor complication, which can occur with any injector. Sometimes the Botox migrates towards the risorius muscle if you make any kind of movement. Thus, sometimes there is a dip movement when she speaks, and the lips will be tilted as seen in the video, which I also saw in many videos that people had put up. So, that was the concern.”

On point fingers at Alia Bhatt

When asked if pointing out someone’s appearance was appropriate given that celebrities like Alia are public figures, he disagreed and shared, "I don’t think it is right, but they are public figures, so there's more awareness among people when they see these celebrities getting Botox done and something goes wrong. It helps people be more aware that these things can be reversed. If these small mistakes can happen with celebrities, they can happen with normal people too. But it can be reversed. So, it’s not about targeting that celebrity, but because they are so famous, they can influence the younger generation much more.”

About Alia Bhatt’s story:

Calling the claims people have made about her surgery or Botox “beyond ridiculous,” Alia wrote in a story. A part of her long note reads, “To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a ‘crooked smile’ and a ‘weird way of speaking,’ according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around ‘scientific’ explanations, claiming I'm paralyzed on one side? Are you kidding me?”