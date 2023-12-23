Dunki box office day 2: Shah Rukh Khan starrer loses grip on Friday collected about Rs 20 crore in domestic belt

Dunki box office day 2: After a slow start on Thursday, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer recorded a dip on Friday and collected about Rs 20 crore, taking the total earnings of the film in the Indian market to Rs 49.20

In Pic: Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan

Dunki box office day 2: Shah Ruh Khan graced the big screen on 21st December with his third film of the year, 'Dunki.' After a slow start on Thursday, the SRK starrer recorded a dip on Friday and collected about Rs 20 crore, taking the total earnings of the film in the Indian market to Rs 49.20.

Reportedly, this is the lowest collection among all three films of SRK this year. 'Pathaan' opened with Rs 57 crore nett, and 'Jawaan' made Rs 75 crore on the opening day. 'Dunki' is Shah Rukh’s third release this year. Earlier, Sacnilk.com reported that the film has minted ₹20 crore as it fell at the box office after opening at ₹30 crore on the first day. This drop could be attributed to the release of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar.'

The Prashanth Neel directorial, on Friday, made the biggest-ever opening, minting Rs 95 crore in India. Trade analyst and business expert Ramesh Bala earlier provided data on the film. He took to his X account and wrote, "Early estimates for Dunki day 2 all-India NBOC is ₹21 crore+ NBOC weekend will be big."

The worldwide collection of the film is around Rs 58 crore. Sharing the collection, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and co-producer of Dunki, Gauri Khan shared, "Winning love worldwide! 58 crore worldwide GBOC." The caption read in Hindi, "Came from a long distance... Now it seems that we will go a long distance, with your love...Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!"

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

On the other hand, 'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1', is a film that revolves around a gang leader's commitment to his dying friend as he embarks on a mission to confront other criminal gangs. With stellar performances by Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, this film promises to be a visual and emotional extravaganza.